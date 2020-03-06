The Mex Factor: Legislative tourism
Buy Now

Artuor Bojorquez

Two groups of county officials will be traveling to our nation’s capital in the coming weeks at no small expense to local taxpayers. 

One of these trips will take place March 21 to 24, when three Workforce Development Board members will be join by three staffers on a trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in a forum organized by the National Association of Workforce Boards.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.