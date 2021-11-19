THE MEX FACTOR: Meet your new lawmakers

If a last-minute change doesn’t happen, it looks like we’ll be saying farewell (for at least the next decade) to two of our current three legislators. The California Redistricting Commission recently released the legislative district maps that will go into effect in the following weeks. The new legislative boundaries, which are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census officially announces the results of the population count, will be almost entirely new.
Under the proposal, the 51st Congressional District, which is currently represented by Democrat Juan Vargas and was previously dominated by former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, will remain solely within San Diego County. Thus, Imperial County will become part of a district that includes the southern part of the Coachella Valley, the entire eastern Riverside County and a part of San Bernardino County. Initially I thought the district’s representative would be Congressman Raúl Ruiz, but with residence in Palm Desert, the doctor would be outside the new district. Republican Jay Obernolte represents the part of San Bernardino County that would be included in the new Imperial Valley congressional district. However, Obernolte (who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump), resides in Big Bear Lake, which is also outside the new district. That means the new congressional district will be represented by a non-incumbent. It’s a safe bet that person will emerge from the Indio or Coachella communities, unless a local resident pulls off a miracle. For your information, the new congressional district has more than 760,000 inhabitants and 462,000 voters.
