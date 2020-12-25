The Mex Factor: Merry Christmas — sincerely
From my heart, if you are reading this column, I wish you a very Merry Christmas. The simple fact I have written this column and you are reading it on this day is reason enough to be more than pleased. Seldom, if ever, has my column’s publication coincided rather with the festivities of the Nativity of Jesus. The coincidence should not be wasted.

Although I have never been a columnist who addresses religious issues, I am sure 2020 must be an extremely special celebration. Having reached this date despite the trials and travails of this year and the pandemic seems meaningful. We have been blessed with further purpose.

