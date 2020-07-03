Arturo Bojorquez
Over the weekend, a rookie candidate for a local publicly elected post submitted a column in which he demonstrated his total ignorance of local and regional reality.

JB Hamby, who is seeking to succeed Bruce Kuhn as a director on the Imperial Irrigation District, submitted a letter to Imperial Valley Press as well as to a small local weekly complaining that this newspaper had accused Mexicali Mayor Marina Ávila of xenophobia. Actually, this paper did no such thing. It was your servant who raised the point.

