Perhaps many people who hate mathematics will also hate this column. However, it is very important residents be aware of their chances of being exposed to the novel coronavirus, which has killed 266 people in Imperial County, more than 174,000 in our country and more than 790,000 worldwide.

Calculating the odds of becoming exposed to SARS-CoV-2 is very simple. The issue in this equation is that the higher the number of persons with COVID-19, the higher the odds catching the virus, especially if we stubbornly disregard the orders of keeping our faces properly covered, wash our hands constantly, keep our distance from others and stay at home when feeling Ill.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

