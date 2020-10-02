THE MEX FACTOR: Political endorsements, what for?
I have no idea of when it was political and business organizations in our nation first decided openly to express their political support for candidates in order to influence voters to cast their ballot for a particular candidate. The fact is that, in this postmodern era, these endorsements are archaic and even counterproductive.

It is clear to me that in American democracy each individual is free to express or repress their political opinions, but I view unions or business conglomerates seeking to influence the campaigns in a whole other light. The point is, this attempt to influence voters does not necessarily translate into multiplying votes.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

