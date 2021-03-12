The Mex Factor: Redistricting dilemma
The California Redistricting Commission will soon have to make adjustments to legislative districts after the U.S. Census Bureau officially releases results of the decennial national headcount.

The problem, as a recent report by the Public Policy Institute of California notes, is that the Census Bureau was required to release the state population totals on Dec. 31 so that the data could be submitted for redesign of legislative districts on April 1. According to the institute, total state numbers will not be available until the second half of April, and redistricting data is expected by the end of September, creating serious concerns for California’s elections.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

