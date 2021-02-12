The Mex Factor: Restrictions
Members of the Brawley City Council have moved forward with the hot dog stand issue that has sparked controversy within the community. At issue is whether mobile vendors should be able to set up shop in local parks.

At the suggestion of counsel William Smerdon, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance that prevents the sale of food or other goods in seven of the 13 public parks within the city.

