THE MEX FACTOR: Saving immigrants lives for two decades
Exactly one month from today, the organization called Water Station will begin its annual campaign to help undocumented immigrants survive in the Imperial Valley desert.

This is the organization’s 21st year. Since its foundation, Water Station has been dedicated to placing gallons of water in the desert near the Mexican border to reduce the number of migrant deaths due to heat and dehydration.

