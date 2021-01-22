The Mex Factor: Sleeping with the enemy?
Buy Now

This week it was announced that Imperial Irrigation District Director Javier González, who represents the division that includes Calexico, has nominated three people to the Water Advisory Council of said agency.

This council is simply in charge of analyzing policies and suggesting solutions to the different areas related to water management within the agency. The council does not have much decision-making and policy-setting power, but it undoubtedly influences measures adopted by the Board of Directors.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.