The Mex Factor: Sweet nineteen
This Sunday, Adelante Valle celebrates 19 years of appearing on local newsstands for the very first time to serve our Hispanic community.

Back then, there were very few reliable options our people could turn to for information about local affairs. Over these almost two decades, we have made mistakes, but for the most part success has been a word linked to our project.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

