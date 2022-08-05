THE MEX FACTOR: The bond's issues

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
On July 20, the Imperial Community College Board of Trustees approved a proposal to allow County voters decide the fate of a $130 million bond to develop a training center for firefighters, police, health and emergency response, prepare facilities for lithium training programs, and other campus improvements.
The measure, which will be on the November General Election ballot, would also fund improvements to science, technology, engineering and math labs, as well as repairs and upgrades to other classroom buildings, according to the College. The public safety training center would train new firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs, and expand opportunities for current public safety professionals to update their skills. Funds would also be used to upgrade buildings and classrooms for workforce training in science, engineering, health care, technology and the Valley’s fledgling lithium industry.
