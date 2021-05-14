The Mex Factor: The harsh reality of the census
The number of Imperial Valley residents has declined in the last four years, according to a U.S Census Bureau report.

Based on the population count carried out last year, the population of Imperial County is 180,267. However, in 2017, the figure was 181,250, the largest population in Imperial Valley history. This means that in the last four years, the county has lost 983 residents, or 0.54 percent.

