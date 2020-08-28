The Mex Factor: The Latino senator
Buy Now

Last week, a significant group of Hispanic leaders wrote Gov. Gavin Newsom about the potential vacancy in the U.S. Senate created if Sen. Kamala Harris becomes vice president after the November elections.

Hundreds of small-business owners, students, philanthropists and activists — including some from Imperial Valley — signed a petition that was delivered to Gov. Newsom regarding who will be appointed to replace Harris if she and Joe Biden win the election.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.