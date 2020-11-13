The Mex Factor: The Libertarian influence
Buy Now

As most of us already know, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has become the virtual winner of the election held over a week ago.

According to media outlets, the former vice president leads in several battleground states that were critical to Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 and Biden’s triumph this year.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.