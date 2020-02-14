The Mex Factor: The president's budget
Earlier this week the U.S. General Services Administration announced some of the benefits for our local infrastructure included in President Donald Trump budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

According to the agency, the White House has requested close to $100 million to move forward with the final phase of the west port of entry. This third phase includes the demolition of the pedestrian crossing and construction of a new facility. Other proposed features include new canopies, a lot for seized vehicles, additional booths and lanes for privately owned vehicles, and others.

