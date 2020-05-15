The Mex Factor: The reopening dilemma
Last week Imperial County authorities established a mechanism and authorized a plan that will allow the gradual reopening of the region’s economy. Initially, some companies considered non-essential may partially reopen so that economic activity can move forward. This, as is already known, occurs after weeks in which many workers were kept home to prevent the spread of SARS CoV-2 that has affected millions around the globe.

In our valley, the number of cases as of May 8, when activities were restarted in hundreds of local businesses, was 627. Of these, a fifth had been confirmed in the 10 days prior. Since then, about 20 new cases have been added.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

