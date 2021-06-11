The Mex Factor: The salary freeze issue
Last week, Calexico Mayor Rosie Arreola-Fernández, along with Mayor Pro-empore Javier Moreno, introduced a proposal in order to freeze the payment of salaries and health benefits for themselves and their three colleagues in response to the lack of resources caused by the coronavirus pandemic, creating a budget shortfall for the city government.

According to the proposal, the freeze on salary and benefit payments will save the city about $150,000 over 12 months. According to officials, the city’s government has been severely affected by lost income, mainly due to smaller sales tax collections.

