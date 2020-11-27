Arturo Bojorquez
In these pandemic times, I sincerely believe there are many reasons to be thankful. Given the coronavirus has reached millions of people around the globe, one of the things for which one should be grateful is life itself. In my particular case, SARS-Cov-2 has impacted some members of my family. In one case, it happened a couple of times.

This illness has taken several the lives of in-laws and members of other close families. Unfortunately, in all these cases, few were able to say their goodbyes due to the protocols that prevent bringing together a large number of people.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

