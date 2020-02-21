The Mex Factor: This is good news
Arturo Bojorquez

Last week representatives of five local chambers of commerce met to discuss the possibility of uniting to form a Valley-wide consolidated chamber of commerce.

The project comes years after these same organizations launched what is known as the Imperial Valley Joint Chambers of Commerce, which has held several events to promote its members like the Business Expo.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

