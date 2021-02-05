The Mex Factor: We need Mexicans here
Buy Now

We’re finally starting to see some hard data regarding the impact pandemic-driven restrictions are having on Imperial County, particularly on the city of Calexico.

According to a recent report by authorities in Calexico, that city has been severely affected by the restrictions at the border. The resounding drop in the number of visitors – and their Mexican pesos – is causing local commerce to sputter and driving down tax revenues.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.