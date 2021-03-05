The Mex Factor: Welcome to America
As anyone who follows local news regularly is likely aware, illegal immigration and tragedy often go hand-in-hand. This is evidenced by periodic drownings of undocumented migrants in the All-American Canal and the occasional appearance of an unidentified corpse found in some remote spot in the desert.

But on Tuesday, tragedy hit a level it had not reached for some years now, when 13 persons in a group of 25 packed into an SUV were killed in a collision with a gravel truck northwest of Holtville. Presumably, everyone in the SUV was undocumented. The only person who was not was the driver of the gravel truck, who also was seriously injured in the wreck.

