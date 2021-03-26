The Mex Factor: What $1,400 can purchase
Buy Now

The recent approval of the American Rescue Plan, pushed by Democrats and enacted by the White House, led to a huge increase in the national debt in order to send relief to hundreds of millions of Americans. A key idea behind the third aid package is to stimulate economic recovery by boosting consumer spending.

The package includes a payment of $1,400 to each taxpayer and their qualified dependents. For a family of four, the payment is $5,600, which is a small fortune for some of us. This money can help families pay down debt or cover some household expenses. According to authorities, this money also is intended to give a hand to those who urgently need it.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.