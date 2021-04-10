THE POSTSCRIPT: Nocturnal negotiations

It’s amazing that anyone shares a bed.

I know there are plenty of married and cohabiting couples who have separate beds, or even separate bedrooms, and I can see the logic in avoiding the snoring, the thrashing, the different sleep schedules and the need to negotiate the complicated issue of bedding.

