VIEWPOINT:Doing justice

“Scripture tells us to envision that everyone

shall sit under their own vine and fig tree

and no one shall make them afraid.”

—Amanda Gorman, from “The Hill We Climb”

Last week I wrote about the Great Requirement: Do justice. Love kindness. Walk humbly with God. That sounds good, but like the scribe who asked Jesus to name the greatest commandment (which Jesus did: Love God and love neighbor as you love yourself) and then raised the question, “Who is my neighbor?” Likewise we might ask, “What does it mean to “do justice?” What does it mean to be just?

The words righteousness and justice in Jewish and Christian scriptures are interchangeable; that is, they mean the same thing. To be righteous is to be just; to be just is to be righteous.

The scriptural passage Amanda Gorman used in her poem describes God’s vision of justice. And if you think about it, the kind of justice God desires for us is economic justice. In fact, much of the prophetic writings in Jewish and Christian scriptures is about economic justice.

So what would economic justice look like? The image of each of us being able to sit under our own vine and fig tree implies the ability for each of us to work, to make a decent living. And no one shall make them afraid implies there are those who would try to take that away from us for their own gain. Story after story in the Bible speaks of that kind of injustice.

I was in conversation recently with friends, and we were talking about economic justice. Actually, we were talking about taxation, and the role of taxation in a societal context. The phrase “paying a fair share” of taxes got bandied about, and we all have our own interpretation of what “fair” is -- I get that.

The problem I have is when the sense of fairness only refers to oneself, and not others. So the question becomes, how does fairness figure into every person’s life? How does one go about the work of insuring that everyone can sit under their vine and fig tree, and no one shall make them afraid?

Another example of economic justice, from the New Testament, is in Acts. Christians pool their resources, sell property and other belongings, and share the proceeds with those in need. I find it truly ironic that so-called Christians have demonized this very Christian image of how to live justly in a social setting by labeling such an idea “socialism.”

You may think it is socialism -- I won’t argue that -- but it doesn’t mean this scriptural vision is to be ignored. If we are truly going to be faithful to the very scriptures we revere we must take them into account.

And then there’s the parable of the vineyard owner who hires workers at different times of the day, but pays them all the same wage. No one I know in the churches I’ve served has really liked that parable. Why so? I’ve finally concluded that we humans have a much different idea about fairness and morality than God does.

Economic justice

My faith teaches me to, “Earn all you can. Save all you can. Give away all you can.”

And while some preachers preach health and wealth as a true blessing from God, the real blessing we receive is more God in our lives, not necessarily more stuff. Not necessarily more health. More God. When that makes sense to us we become enlightened. We become “lit up!” Or as Ms. Gorman said, “For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

Or as Jesus said, “You are the light of the world.”