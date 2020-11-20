Viewpoint: Giving thanks
Buy Now

Our annual Thanksgiving holiday is next Thursday. Like most of 2020 it will be different. And if you’re like me there will be a little bit of melancholy mixed in with how and what we plan and do this Thanksgiving.

The central question for me this year is what I’m truly thankful for. Typically I’m busy planning the meal, inviting family and friends to join us, while Sara is busy with planning the decor for our Thanksgiving table, and we both make our home ready for the holidays.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.