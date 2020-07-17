Viewpoint: Imago Dei
Buy Now

According to the Book of Genesis, on the Sixth Day of creation, among other things, human beings are created. Male and Female they are created. In the image of God they are created.

What does that mean to be created in the image of God? There are no images of God in the Old Testament other than a pillar of fire at night and a pillar of cloud by day. Unless you count Moses seeing the hind end of God on Mt. Sinai! That is the ONE time Moses sees the Glory of God, and HIS face radiated to the point Moses had to wear a veil over his face because he frightened the Israelites so much.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.