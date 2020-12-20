VIEWPOINT: My favorite Christmas in the Valley
Buy Now

This year marks our 11th Christmas in the Imperial Valley. Each year is different, of course, and we have many wonderful memories of them, but our first Christmas here is my favorite. We’d been here six months by the time Christmas arrived, and we were anxiously awaiting word on the closing of the home we had bought.

Known then as the Percival House, we got word that we could get the keys to the house on Dec. 22. I told the congregation the good news the Sunday before and asked if any of them might help us move our belongings from storage (they had been in storage for six months, mind you) into our new home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.