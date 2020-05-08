Viewpoint: The best and the worst of us
Buy Now

The truth is a family crisis can bring out the best and worst in them. The COVID-19 pandemic is doing just that. We are experiencing both the best and the worst in us, the things that we deem heroic, and the things that tear us apart.

But we were already experiencing, have always experienced to a certain extent the best and worst that the human family can do and be. COVID-19 has only sharpened that polarization.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.