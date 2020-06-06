VIEWPOINT: The power of non-violent resistance
Buy Now

Thank you Imperial Valley for your peaceful response to violence on Monday!

We are living in the midst of the worst pandemic since the flu epidemic of the early 20th century, the worst economic situation since the Great Depression of the ’30s, and the worst outbreak of protests and violence since the ’60s.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.