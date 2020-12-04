VIEWPOINT: ’Tis the Season
Buy Now

Most of us are probably aware there are multiple calendars in use throughout the world. For example, there are the Chinese calendar, Islamic calendar and Jewish calendar, to name the ones with which I’m most familiar. But we are most familiar with the Gregorian calendar, set by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582. Modifying the former Julian calendar, it is commonly used throughout the world. We live in the year 2020 according to the Gregorian calendar. It could also arguably be called the Christian calendar.

The reason I say that is Christianity uses this calendar to mark its year unlike the other calendars I’ve mentioned. The church marks its holy days and church year by the Gregorian calendar. Those churches who use the Revised Lectionary of Scriptures mark the end of the church year typically on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, followed by the Season of Advent/Christmas/Epiphany on the following Sunday. Historically, Advent is the beginning of the New Year in the life of Christians.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.