VIEWPOINT: Was Jesus political?
Buy Now

Quid pro quo. Immigration. LGBTQ rights. Women’s reproductive health. Medicare for all. Wealth tax. Impeachment. All of these issues are are part of our daily lives now. And anyone with an opinion has written something about any or all of them. As our national attention turns to next year and our quadrennial elections, I have a question that emerges from my own Christian critical thinking: Was Jesus political?

I believe answering this question helps clarify how one might interpret Christian scriptures in light of the political issues that continue to be raised, including the central question of separation of church and state. Many Christians would say no, that Jesus wasn’t political and that the church should stay out of the political arena. Others would say yes, and point to the radical nature of Jesus’ message of inclusion and the reign of God that ultimately triumphs over all other forms of government.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.