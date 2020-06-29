For many young people in Imperial Valley, Mexicali Mayor Marina Del Pilar and the Morena party in Mexico represent a model of change we would like to see here at home.

A grassroots effort of citizens across the political spectrum working peacefully to do away with the “Mafia de Poder” that have kept their people in poverty while successive corrupt governments, and their friends, remained rich. Government that is active, but austere, in improving the everyday quality of life of its citizens.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.