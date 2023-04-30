Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
My teenage life was never imagined. When I was 16 in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. After the 30-40 minute extrication, I was airlifted to a hospital. I stayed in a four month coma, had paralysis, broken and dislocated bones with brain injuries. After years of hospitals, surgeries and therapies, I can walk and talk.
High school events bring excitement. Teens have no experience drinking alcohol and assume it brings fun. Just from sips they can become clumsy or ill. It's insane to believe you can drive in that condition.
