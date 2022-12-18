KAIROS of Centinela wants to thank the churches and individuals who contributed to the Christmas cards that were given out on Saturday, Dec. 4. Our community was very generous and supportive and both KAIROS outside (volunteers) and KAIROS inside (inmates) appreciate the love offerings.
Cards went out to all the yards, but unfortunately we were only able to give out one card per inmate. We usually go to the inexpensive retail stores in San Diego and Imperial Counties and purchase large quantities of cards, but none of the stores were carrying the cards. We have been doing this ministry for many years and this was the first “supply” side problem we have encountered. We usually purchase 5,000-plus cards but they were not to be found this year.
