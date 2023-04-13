Imperial County Historical Society and Pioneers' Museum thank and appreciate the time and talents of individuals and companies who sponsored our annual Pioneers' Day earlier this month. Especially from our new leadership team, whose undertaking of this year's event was their "first rodeo," we appreciate our community's support of Pioneers' Museum's mission to "make history live!" Funds generated from this event support future programming and educational opportunities for the public at our museum.
Sponsors included the following: Alford's Distributing, AmeriCorps, Artesia Farms Inc., Attorney's Bookkeeping Services, Baja Farms, Brawley Cattle Rodeo Committee, Brawley Rotary, California Cosmetic Laser Clinic, Sam Couchman, Desert Eagle Eye Photography, Driscoll's Sports Savvy, Inc., EDGETA Branch 22, El Centro Motors, El Toro Land & Cattle Co., Erickson-Hall Construction, UC Farm Smart, Flying E Investments, Donald Glud, Holtville Athletic Club, ICSO Sheriff's Cadets, Imperial Valley College, Imperial Valley Girl Scouts, Imperial Valley Gold and Mineral Society, IV Ramblers, Jordan Central Implement Co., Ronnie Leimgruber Farms, Glenda and Marvin Lewis, Karina Marin, Imperial Valley Master Chorale/Choral Society, McNeece Bros Oil Co., Mt. Signal 4-H, Nutrien Ag Solutions, William and Janet Presley, The Pritchard Family, Leanne Rutherford, Virginia Ryerson, Bo Shropshire, Greg and Michele Smith, Smith-Kandal Insurance, Southwest Security, Ernie Strahm Family, Sunrunners Car Club, Deb and Joanie Thornburg, United Nissan, Vessey and Company, Danny Walker and Family, West-Gro Farms, Inc., and Xavier Outdoor Advertising.
