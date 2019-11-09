November 2019 is National Adoption Month. It is a time to bring awareness to the nearly 63,100 children in our country who are adopted every year from the foster care system.

Research shows that children thrive when they grow up in their families of origin, but despite our best efforts, sometimes that is not possible. In those situations, state and federal law mandates that we strive to find a forever family for system-involved children. This mandate has its roots in research that shows the presence of a safe adult in a youth’s life can mitigate negative adverse childhood experiences, preventing the onset of substance abuse, mental illness, and even biological disease.

