Last Sunday's I read the paper and saw the amount of money being spent in our local elections and I was disgusted by the dollar amount spent in some of these races. In a place with a lot poverty and unemployment, its ugly to see tens of thousands of dollars used on campaign materials and "consulting."
I was also disgusted to see self-proclaimed activists on the payroll of political candidates. Cesar Chavez is rolling in his grave knowing Chicanos are in the pockets of politicians and profiting off our democratic elections.
