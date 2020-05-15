Realistically, face masks filters are prone to leak air. When we share confined spaces in such places as a mall, restaurant, airplane, church, grocery store, office cubicle, gym, clinic, barber shop or movie theater, it is impossible for social distancing to exist at 6 feet, 50 feet or at 100 feet when we are breathing the same recirculated untreated contaminated air.

The coronavirus is an awesome parasite. Not only should we fear it, but also, we should respect how vulnerable we are to something so minimal in structure. As an infectious traveler, the virus travels light. Naked, except for some kind of protein envelope to house the RNA code for the coronavirus. The only “carry on luggage” required for the infectious traveler is the RNA code used to hijack the host cell’s “main computer.”

