Giving a popularly elected board virtually unlimited discretion to apportion water when farmers are the minority of their constituency is a recipe for disaster, and yet that is exactly what the 4th District Court of Appeal did in their recent ruling in my lawsuit against the Imperial Irrigation District’s water apportionment plan, Michael Abatti et al. v. Imperial Irrigation District (D072850).

While I prevailed against the district in that their plan was so patently unfair the appellate court had no option but to confirm its invalidity, the court ignored a number of long-standing principles of water law, as well as the 40-year-old U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the rights of farmers in the Imperial Valley entitled Bryant v. Yellen (1980) 447 U.S. 352. The court’s failure to apply these principles and existing case law threatens the livelihood of not only Imperial Valley’s agricultural community, but many others across the state.

