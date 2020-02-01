On Jan. 15, the Calipatria Unified School District’s Niland-Calipatria Family Resource Center and the Niland Chamber of Commerce held the second annual Community Resource Fair for the families and residents of Niland and surrounding areas. The purpose of this event is to bring resources and services to the Northend needy families and residents to their community, which has some of the poorest people in our county. Our goal is to establish trust and relationships with them so that can they come forward and receive these services that are available and beneficial to them.

The event was held during the monthly IV Food Bank food distribution and offered health screenings and a variety of outreach informational booths, farmers market, refreshments, music, raffle and a reading glasses and clothing giveaway. We had in attendance more than 250 people and 35 representatives from local area organizations dedicated to the health and well-being of our community. A Census 2020 representative was also available to share the importance of being counted. A shoutout: Be Counted -- Everyone Counts!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.