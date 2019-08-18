The El Paso Walmart shooter was aiming at/for Mexicans and Central Americans waiting for their asylum hearing, 22 killed. The San Ysidro 1984 McDonald’s shooter targeted Mexicans, 26 killed.
Who can say that it wouldn’t ever happen in Calexico’s Walmart or McDonald’s? No other city in California has a larger percentage of Mexican residents. A “Real American” could easily accomplish his mission to kill only Mexicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.