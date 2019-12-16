As I watch the impeachment hearings, I am more convinced that it would best if it went to the people’s choice/decision in November 2020. You would think that the Democrats and Republicans were sitting in two different hearings by the way they interpret the witness’ testimony. No need for a civil war.

Republicans claim that it’s them and not the Democrats who interpret our Constitution correctly. Yet monthly since 2017 their congressional legislation and presidential executive orders are over turned by federal court judges. Now go figure.

