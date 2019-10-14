I must admit that I thought for sure Donald Trump would have to vacate the White House after the final findings of the long and costly Mueller Russian collusion investigation. I have accused Republicans of being “zealots,” but it was likewise for my Democrats. We came out looking silly.

So now with the Trump-Ukraine of holding up already approved defense missiles by Congress in exchange for information on the Biden boys (father and son). I will now be more cautious.

