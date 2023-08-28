In these highly "tribal” times, it was with great pleasure and gratitude that I witnessed the people of our city being helpful, caring and righteous followers of principle on August 18 during the sand bag process in El Centro.
I went a little early and discovered at 5th and Orange that the end of the line (at that time) was south of Ross. I got in line and was so happy to see the integrity of the line maintained (at least from my point of view) for the hour and a half trip to our destination. No one crowded in. Everyone seemed patient and attentive. It took a while, but helped move my needle on humanity more to the positive side.
