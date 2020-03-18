Given the ongoing health crisis of COVID-19/Coronavirus, Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center has made the decision to suspend, effective immediately, all support groups, events and activities until the end of March.

We are balancing the needs of our community with the realities of preventing the transmission of COVID-19/coronavirus that is a threat to elders, people with chronic conditions, and people with compromised immune systems.

