The I.V. Velo Club and Códigos Cycling Team thank sponsors for the 3:10 to Yuma Ride Against Cancer held on March 7. About 230 cyclists pedaled 30 or 60 miles in support of the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert. Thank you to our generous sponsors: El Centro Regional Medical Center, Ashurst Pollination, Strahm Farms, Swain & Kenerson CPAs, Air Comfort Heating & Cooling, Emerald Seed, Sanders Engineering, Inc, Derma’s Floor Coverings, Hutchinson & Bloodgood CPAs, Rockwood Chemical, El Toro Export, George J. Woo CPA, Dr. Randal Miles, Valley Vision Care, David Ostermann, McNeece Oil, Matthew Littrell, Wes Blakely, and Barbie McAndrews.
Thanks also to those who donated products or services: Küat Racks, Dr. Bronner, Alford’s Distributors, JCPenney, Coca Cola, California Highway Patrol, ECRMC, Desert Review, I.C. Transportation Commission, Meg Ryan, Sun Community Federal Credit Union, Xavier Outdoor Advertising, Acme Safety & Supply, Caltrans, Reach, AMR, Finish Line Bikes, Sonoran Cycles, and Zona Bike.
