I am mad as heck and well, I am going to take action and write a letter. I have been a consumer of one of our media companies for many years. I won’t say their name but it does rhyme with “fish!” Anyway, we lost our CBS and NBC connections this week. As senior citizens, we are more media dependent than others, so it should bug us more when media managers can’t do their due diligence and solve problems. We are pawns in media money matters, and we have little control over corporations, but we have some power.
Here are some suggestions: Be smart shopper. We are cancelling a contract and signing a new one that may or may not pull the same “shinnanegans!” (These are things people do that mess with Shinn). The cancellation is coming today. You should write your TV company (writing is better than calling) and let them know of your disaffection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.