On behalf of the Calipatria Unified School District and the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center we want to shout out a big thank you to everyone that helped to make our ever-growing attendance at our second annual Safety & Wellness Fair event that was held on Oct. 16 at the Wirt Auditorium a huge success! There were informational safety and wellness booths, health screenings; backpack, bike, books, toothbrush and toothpaste giveaways; food; music, and public-safety displays.
Thanks goes to all participating agencies, as well as to our generous sponsors: Biomat Calexico, Cal Energy, Calipatria Athletics Club, Calipatria Chamber of Commerce, CASA of Imperial County, Congressman Juan Vargas, Donut Ave., Golden State Water Co., Judge Monica Negrete, Judge Marco Nunez, Judge Erin Bermudez, IC First 5 Commission, IC First Transit, Office of Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia and Spreckels Sugar Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.