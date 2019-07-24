I received an e-mail newsletter from “our” congressman, Juan Vargas. proudly announcing his efforts, along with several other congressional legislators from San Diego County, in working to obtain federal funds to deal with the ever-present Tijuana sewage problems. Once again, sadly, the San Diego region gets the goodies, leaving neglected, poverty-stricken, choking-from-pollutants Imperial County to continue to suffer from international neglect of the pollution issues of the New River.
And, what about Salton Sea? The raw sewage and heavy metal industrial pollution from Mexico (Mexicali) continue to flow into the shrinking Salton Sea; and that dust is toxic. And while I am at it, why is it that our State Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia neglected to include field burning in his recently initiated, highly touted Clean Air legislation? Surely, Congressman Vargas and Assemblyman Garcia, you know that Imperial County children suffer asthma at a far greater rate than the children in other parts of the USA? That being said, the ball is in your court; what are you, our elected representatives, sworn to servant the people of your district and our nation, going to do to correct these wrongs and help Imperial County become a better place to live?
